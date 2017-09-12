Teen held on $1M bond in sex assault, extortion case

Scott Minton

HOWELL, MICH. - A Howell High School student accused of sexual assault is being held on a $1 million bond at the Livingston County Jail.

Howell resident Scott William Minton, 17, was arraigned on nine felony charges Wednesday in 53rd District Court. He faces five counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct during a felony, two counts of extortion, one count of assault with intent to commit sexual penetration and one count of distributing or promoting child sexually abusive material.

The charges stem from an incident police say occurred April 1 on property adjacent to Howell High School.

Howell Police Chief George Basar confirmed Minton was a student at the school when the incident occurred, but declined further comment because both Minton and the alleged victim were juveniles at the time.

Minton was 16 when police say the incident occurred, but he is charged as an adult.

Minton is represented by Hartland-based attorney Rebecca Roberts, who declined comment on the case.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison, as well as mandatory lifetime electronic monitoring, on the first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges.

Livingston County Prosecutor William Vailliencourt said it is not common for his office to charge a juvenile offender as an adult.

"But in the appropriate case we will," said Vailliencourt, who also declined to discuss specifics on the case. “We look at a wide variety of factors, including the age and history of the defendant, facts and circumstances, nature of the crime and any particularly aggravating circumstances."

Sentencing options available in the juvenile system opposed to those available for adults are also a consideration, he added.

Minton’s long list of bond conditions includes no use of computer or social media, no contact with children under 13, GPS tether and no contact with Howell Public Schools.

Tom Gould, Howell Public Schools’ director of public relations, said the district had no comment on the case.

Minton is scheduled to appear before District Court Judge Suzanne Geddis for a probable cause hearing at 1 p.m. Sept. 20 with a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 26.

