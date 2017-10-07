Tests show Montcalm County deer had chronic wasting disease

Whitetail doe deer standing upright in wooded area, file photo. (Photo: Thinkstock, ©2016 North Star Creations Photography LLC)

LANSING, MICH. (AP) - Michigan officials say a female deer in Montcalm County has tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

The 3½-year-old doe was killed in September by a young hunter who took it to a Department of Natural Resources check station.

The diagnosis was confirmed this week by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa.

State wildlife veterinarian Dr. Kelly Straka says the decision to submit the animal for testing provided valuable information about the status of chronic wasting disease in Michigan. The DNR is urging other hunters to do likewise.

The neurological disease affects white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk and moose. It's spread through saliva and other body fluids of infected animals.

Ten cases have been confirmed in free-ranging deer in Clinton, Ingham and Montcalm counties.

© 2017 Associated Press