Thin Blue Line fundraising plate passes Michigan Senate

LANSING, MICH. - The Michigan Senate today approved a bill to create a ‘Thin Blue Line’ fundraising license plate to support families of officers injured or killed in the line of duty.

The fundraising plate would have the words ‘Thin Blue Line’ and ‘Michigan’ on it. Proceeds would go to the Thin Blue Line of Michigan. The Howell-based non-profit provides support to the families of injured or deceased law enforcement officers and those in public safety.

For each plate purchased, $25 would go into a designated fund within the State Treasury. The bill requires that the money be spent to assist families of injured or deceased officers of public safety agencies.

There are more than 100,000 public safety employees in Michigan, which includes police, firefighters and emergency medical workers. About 1,600 officers are injured and an average of four officers are killed in the line of duty each year in Michigan, according to a Senate Fiscal Agency report.

Last week, Norton Shores Police Officer Jonathan Ginka, 34, died after his police cruiser crashed into a tree along Henry Street. His funeral was held on Tuesday.

“The statistics display the occupational dangers public safety officers experience,’’ according to the report. “Because public safety compensation and benefits vary across Michigan agencies, sometimes a compensation or benefit plan is not sufficient and leaves an officer and his or her family struggling financially during a critical time.

“The Thin Blue Line of Michigan provides important financial assistance and additional supports to officers and their families, sometimes from the moment they are injured,’’ the Senate Fiscal Agency report states.

Michigan already has fundraising plates for 15 state-supported universities along with specialty causes and organizations such as Boy Scouts of America, Ducks Unlimited and the American Red Cross.

