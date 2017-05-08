Thomas Pleger, president of Lake Superior State, dies suddenly

Thomas Pleger, president of Lake Superior State University. (Photo: Lake Superior State University)

SAULT STE. MARIE, MICH. - Thomas Pleger, the president of Lake Superior State University, died today two days after undergoing emergency brain surgery. He was 48.

University officials at the school in Sault Ste. Marie said it seemed like he was recovering from a cold last week, but when he went to get it checked out, it turned out he had a mass in his brain.

Colleagues said Pleger was so dedicated that the life-long educator would have turned his death into a lesson.

"He was pulled away from us too young," university spokesman John Shibley said. "But, I think if he could talk to us now, he'd say: 'Do the best you can. Do everything you can today.' That's the way he was. He lived life for the moment. He didn't put anything off."

Pleger was taken to War Memorial Hospital in Sault Ste. Marie on Wednesday and then transferred to McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey, where he was evaluated through Thursday, underwent surgery Friday, and was in the intensive care unit until he died this morning.

Pleger was the university's eighth president, taking over in 2014.

Prior to that, he worked in the University of Wisconsin system for 21 years in various roles. He was campus executive officer and dean at the University of Wisconsin Baraboo-Sauk County.

Others remembered him as a friendly, upbeat and witty guy, who wore a well-trimmed beard and often met with students. One of his often-repeated quips was that he had the best job in the world because he never had to leave college.

“Dr. Pleger had an appreciation and understanding of the human condition, of the arts, and of global awareness,” said Jim Curran, the chairman of the university's board of trustees. "Tom knew that the value of a higher education is much more than gaining credentials and potential earning power."

Pleger earned a doctorate degree in archaeology and anthropology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and was a licensed archaeologist focusing his study on the Upper Great Lakes region and the use of copper technology by prehistoric Native Americans.

Pleger, the university's first president to die while in office, promoted higher education, and led the development of a one-rate tuition that Lake Superior State University officials said has become a model for other universities nationwide.

Interim Provost David Finley will temporarily head day-to-day operations.

“Tom was a tremendous leader and advocate for LSSU as well as a personal friend,” Finley said. “His time with us was cut short, but his legacy remains through the many lives that he touched. The positive impact he had on this campus will be felt for many years to come."

Under Pleger's leadership, the university renovated R.W. Considine Hall, earned reaccreditation from the Higher Learning Commission, and addressed structural and financial issues. Pleger also secured funding for the proposed Center for Freshwater Research and Education and was a member of the 21st Century Economy Commission.

At the 2015 Economic and Education Summit, he -- along with the presidents of Northern Michigan University and Michigan Technological University -- was recognized for encouraging collaboration throughout the region and meeting regularly with the heads of neighboring colleges and universities.

Dan Hurley, CEO of the Michigan Association of State Universities, called Pleger a "remarkably dedicated and compassionate person," and praised him as a man with "warmth, wisdom, passion and authenticity," who "made the world a better place."

Pleger is survived by his wife, Teresa Pleger; a brother, Tim Pleger; a sister, Amy Pfister; and his father, Earnest (Ernie) Pleger.

Funeral arrangements and campus memorials are pending. A private ceremony is being arranged in Marinette, Wis. Donations to a fund in Pleger's memory can be made online at https://foundation.lssu.edu/give-today and will be coordinated through the LSSU Foundation, 650 W. Easterday Ave., Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783.

