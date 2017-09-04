Thousands take part in Labor Day walk on Mackinac Bridge

Gov. Snyder walking in the Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk 2017. (Photo: Michigan Department of Transportation)

ST. IGNACE, MICH. (AP) - The Mackinac Bridge is back open to traffic now that the annual Labor Day Bridge Walk is over.

Tens of thousands of people took part in the 60th annual event and for the first time, organizers closed the entire bridge to vehicle traffic, not including the buses used for carrying people unable to complete the entire walk on foot.

Organizers say the closure is in light of recent terrorist attacks in Europe using vehicles. The goal was to protect the crowds.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, there were long backups at the bridge as people waited for it to reopen to traffic after the walk. However, the delay was anticipated and MDOT provided bottled water, snacks and port-a-potties for drivers who had to wait.

Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk 2017 (Photo: Michigan Department of Transportation)

