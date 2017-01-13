Three Michiganders participating in Inaugural Parade

Michigan Horse Council president and Hamburg Township resident Don Packard will ride his Tennessee Walking horse "Sunny" in the Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Gillis Benedict/Livingston Daily)

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MICH. - Soon after President-elect Donald Trump officially becomes the next president of the United States, three Livingston County residents expect to be following his motorcade.

Don Packard, a retired U.S. Army Lt. Colonel from Hamburg Township, Diane Brady, an equestrian with the county's mounted police division from Oceola Township, and Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy will be in the Inaugural Parade Jan. 20 in Washington D.C., following the swearing-in ceremony of Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence.

The parade is expected to kick off at 2:30 p.m. and last about two hours. The motorcade will travel down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House, from where the new president and vice president will watch the parade pass by.

Packard, Brady and Murphy were invited to march with the Michigan Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team & Color Guard, one of two Michigan-based groups to perform at Trump's parade. They are expected to be somewhere in the middle of the procession. The other group from Michigan is the Mid America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team.

Hamburg Township resident Don Packard will ride his 16-year-old Tennessee Walker named "Sunny" in the Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C. They were selected to participate in part due to his being the president of the Michigan Horse Council. (Photo: Gillis Benedict/Livingston Daily)

Don Packard's horse Sunny has won about 100 blue ribbons at competitions across the country, but walking in a presidential inaugural parade will be a first for the Tennessee Walking Horse and his rider.

"We are just so pleased to be a part of American history," said Packard, who is retired from a 30-year career in the U.S. Army and was invited to participate as the current president of the Michigan Horse Council.

Packard said the most important thing is for parade participants to act in an "honorable" way, whether or not they voted for Trump.

"We got a wake up call at a meeting last week reminding us to be on our best behavior and that this is not political," he said. "The world will be watching, and however we feel about it, we have a new president and we are honored to be in this celebration of America."

He is also excited to attend the Michigan Inaugural Gala, which will be held at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History after the parade.

Diane Brady, a member of the county's mounted patrol, will ride Phoebe, a thoroughbred crossbreed, in the president's Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Gillis Benedict/Livingston Daily)

Diane Brady serves the community on horseback as a special deputy of the county's mounted police division. As a volunteer authorized by the sheriff to do special assignments, she has assisted with search and rescue operations, patrolled community events and fingerprinted kids, and she is trained in crowd control, first aid and other law enforcement skills.

She said no funny business is allowed when parade walkers pass by the president and vice president.

"We will all together, at the blow of a whistle, look at the president and then look forward again. That is the only movement they are allowing," she said.

Brady will ride on the back of Phoebe, a thoroughbred crossed with a Shire Draft Horse who she birthed and raised on her 25-acre horse facility. She has shown, trained and boarded horses and taught horseback riding lessons. Phoebe, one of five horses she owns, goes with her on fox hunts twice a week during the season.

She is excited to go to D.C. with "real quality horse people who are very focused on what the job is, which is to be super clean cut and looking our best," she said.

In this Livingston Daily file photo from November, Livingston County Clerk Elizabeth Hundley swears in newly-elected Sheriff Mike Murphy. The sheriff is among three locals participating in the Inaugural Parade. (Photo: Gillis Benedict/Livingston Daily)

Newly-elected Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy, who will either be walking or riding in a golf cart in the parade, said it is his responsibility to honor the nation no matter who is in the White House.

Murphy, who ran as a Republican candidate, said he is "extremely pumped" to be in the parade.

"Donald Trump was not my first choice, but law enforcement is supposed to be non-partisan. My office has to represent the citizens of Livingston County," he said.

He said he is not too worried about violence or civil unrest erupting at the parade, even though Trump has stirred up American emotions. "I would expect parade route security will probably be the highest it has ever been given the different protests and everything."

This is the third inaugural parade for the Michigan Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team & Color Guard. The group walked in both of President Barack Obama's inaugural parades.

"The group impressed the inaugural committee," said drill team co-founder Lorenzo Veal II, who is a retired detective lieutenant with the Michigan State Police and former police chief of Highland Park. Veal also participated in former President Bill Clinton's 1993 inaugural parade.

"Because we have people from across the state, from different political areas, and we can get together for the common good. If we can do it for the common good, why can't Congress do it?" he said.

