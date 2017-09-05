Toddler struck, killed by vehicle in Michigan driveway

Ambulance during the day, file photo. (Photo: Thinkstock)

MASON TOWNSHIP, MICH. (AP) - A toddler has died after being run over by a vehicle in a driveway during a birthday party at a southern Michigan home.

A family member struck the 2-year-old about 7 p.m. Sunday in Cass County's Mason Township. Relatives started cardiopulmonary resuscitation until paramedics arrived, but the child was later pronounced dead.

Cass County sheriff's officials say the driver of the vehicle that struck the child is cooperating with officers.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to have factored into the incident.

Mason Township is southwest of Kalamazoo and just north of the state line with Indiana.

