Trump declares disaster in Michigan counties after flooding

Flooding near the intersection of Loomis and Broadway roads in Isabella County. (Photo: Isabella County Road Commission, Facebook, WZZM)

LANSING, MICH. - President Donald Trump has made a disaster declaration for four Michigan counties that sustained widespread damage amid severe storms and flash flooding in June.

The announcement Wednesday makes federal funding available to residents and business owners in Bay, Gladwin, Isabella and Midland counties for things such as temporary housing, repairs and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses. The assistance also will aid the Saginaw Chippewa Tribe within Isabella County.

Trump's declaration also means communities statewide are eligible to participate in a program to help reduce or eliminate long-term risk to people and property from natural hazards.

Gov. Rick Snyder had asked Trump for the disaster declaration.

© 2017 Associated Press