Trump promotes trade agenda with car makers

President Trump and General Motors CEO Mary Barra. (Photo: SAUL LOEB, AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - President Trump touted his tax-cutting and regulation-reducing agenda Tuesday in a meeting with some of his favorite targets: U.S. auto makers.

"We want regulations, but we want regulations that mean something," Trump told leaders of the nation's "Big Three" auto companies, General Motors, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler.

While Trump has criticized American car makers for being, in his view, too willing to move operations to other countries, he told them before their meeting that the government will try and make it easier to build plants in the United States.

"I want new plants to be built here for cars sold here!" Trump had tweeted before the meeting.

Trump's guests included General Motors CEO Mary Barra, Ford CEO Mark Fields and Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne.

In opening the conversation, with reporters and television cameras present, Trump told the executives that their industry isn't the only one he is lobbying about staying in the United States: "You're not being singled out."

He also wished Fields a happy birthday. "Am I allowed to ask what year it is?" he asked the now 56-year-old Ford executive.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said the new president looked forward "to hearing their ideas, on how we can work together to bring more jobs back to this industry in particular."

In statements after the meeting, the car makers pledged to cooperate with the new administration on items like tax, regulation, and trade policies.

"There's a huge opportunity, working together as an industry," Barra said.

Car and truck production is among the reasons Trump is pushing changes to U.S. trade policy, claiming other nations are taking advantage of "bad deals."

On Monday, Trump formally withdrew the United States from the proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership, though that agreement with Pacific Rim nations was stalled in Congress anyway. The president has also talked about changing and possibly withdrawing from the North American Free Trade Agreement with China and Mexico.

Free trade has been a hallmark of Republican politics for decades, and some GOP lawmakers criticized Trump's approach. They said it would lead to less trade abroad and higher prices abroad, and, in the case of the spiked Trans-Pacific Partnership, will give China too big a say in Asian economies.

“This decision will forfeit the opportunity to promote American exports, reduce trade barriers, open new markets, and protect American invention and innovation," said Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. "It will create an opening for China to rewrite the economic rules of the road at the expense of American workers."

