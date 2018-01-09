Tuesday is Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

100th anniversary Michigan State Police patrol car. (Photo: MSP)

Celebrate Law Enforcement Appreciation Day by signing up for a Citizen's Police Academy!

Many police departments allow citizens the opportunity to get an inside look at a day in the life of an officer. It's called a Citizen Police Academy. The classes cover topics like arrests, searches and seizures, criminal investigations, crime scene processing, K-9 units, patrol operations and special response teams.

The sessions are designed to help people understand what goes into policing everyday, and what officers go through.

There are Citizen Police Academies taking place at multiple times throughout the year. The application process for Muskegon's is currently underway.

The class itself starts on March 28. You can find out more about it and sign up by following this link.

There are also Academies scheduled for the Grand Rapids and Holland police departments as well Michigan State Police.

