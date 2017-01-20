Two deer test positive for chronic wasting disease in Mecosta County

A white tail deer. (File image) (Photo: Associated Press)

LANSING, MICH. - There have been two confirmed cases of chronic wasting disease this week in two female deer from a Mecosta County deer farm.

According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, this is the second time that the disease has been found in a farmed deer facility in Michigan. In 2008, a white-tailed deer from a Kent County farm tested positive.

In May 2015, CWD was found in a free-ranging deer in Ingham County. Since then, the DNR has tested nearly 12,000 free-ranging deer for CWD; nine deer have tested positive in Ingham and Clinton counties.

“Chronic wasting disease is a serious disease affecting both farmed and free-ranging deer,” said MDARD State Veterinarian James Averill, DVM. “We are following the state’s CWD response plan and taking the necessary steps to protect the health and well-being of all of Michigan’s deer populations.”

Samples from the two deer were tested as part of a mandatory MDARD chronic wasting disease surveillance program. All farmed deer facilities licensed with Michigan's Department of Natural Resources are required to participate in the program.

"Any discovery of chronic wasting disease in free-ranging or farmed deer is disappointing,” said Chad Stewart, DNR deer and elk specialist. “It will take significant time and effort -- through immediate, targeted surveillance and mandatory checks during the upcoming deer seasons -- to understand the current situation."

MDARD and DNR are implementing a response and surveillance plan for chronic wasting disease in free-range and farmed deer with tactics included quarantining the affect farm, testing all the deer from the affected herd for CWD, identifying other deer farms in a 15-mile radius and having a mandatory deer check for hunted deer in a nine-township area.

An informational meeting for deer farmers is scheduled for:

Wednesday, February 1, 2017, at 7 p.m.

Big Rapids Holiday Inn

1005 Perry Avenue, Big Rapids, Michigan 49307

More information about chronic wasting disease -- including Michigan’s CWD surveillance and response plan, visit www.michigan.gov/cwd.

