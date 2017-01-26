Van 'completely engulfed' in fire, damages home in Battle Creek

Battle Creek firefighters were called at 2:13 p.m. to 329 Wentworth Ave. and found a van engulfed in flames and fire spreading to the east side of the house next to where the van was parked. (Photo: Trace Christenson, Battle Creek Enquirer)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - A van was destroyed and a house damaged in a Thursday afternoon fire.

Battle Creek firefighters were called at 2:13 p.m. to 329 Wentworth Ave. and found a van engulfed in flames and fire spreading to the east side of the house next to where the van was parked.

Alice Hart said she was inside sitting next to a window when she realized the van was on fire.

"It was completely engulfed," she said. "I almost had a heart attack."

She and her 17-year-old daughter, who was home sick, and two dogs escaped without injury. She expected to find two cats hiding in the basement.

Firefighters said the house near where the van was parked was damaged by fire and the rest of the house by smoke.

Hart said the van had been parked for months in the driveway but firefighters said a battery charger had recently been attached.

Firefighters were continuing their investigation of the cause. No injuries were reported.

