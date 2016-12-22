Video shows deputy saving man from Delta Township fire

Four people, including an Eaton County Sheriff's deputy, were injured in a condo fire on the 7000 block of Creekside Drive in Delta Township on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016.

DELTA TWP, MICH. - Four people, one of them an Eaton County Sheriff's deputy, were injured in a fire Tuesday night in Delta Township.

A condo fire in the 7000 block of Creekside Drive sent a husband, wife and their adult daughter to the hospital, said Delta Township Fire Chief John Clark. Calls for help were first made just before 10:30 p.m.

Deputy Andrew Jenkins arrived about a minute before fire officials. He "physically carried" one person from the condo and helped the other two escape, Clark said.

Four people, including an Eaton County Sheriff's deputy, were injured in a condo fire on the 7000 block of Creekside Drive in Delta Township on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Wochit

Jenkins and the woman and her daughter were hospitalized in Lansing for smoke inhalation, Clark said. All three have been released.

The man, who is an amputee, had to be carried from the building, Clark said. He suffered severe burns and was transported to a hospital in Ann Arbor. He remains in "very critical condition."

"Once (Jenkins) arrived, he saw that there were people inside," said Eaton County Cpt. Tim Jungel. "They were at the front door and... because of their medical issues, they were unable to get themselves out. He had to go around the flames and grab one of the victims and drag him out."

Less than a minute after Jenkins and the three residents were outside the building, Clark said the fire "flashed," meaning all of the available gases combusted almost instantaneously.

"They would have probably all perished," he said. "At the point it flashes over, the room's uninhabitable."

Firefighters used Cyanokit on Jenkins and the male victim, Clark said.

"It will counter the effects of carbon monoxide and cyanide, which are typical in structure fires," he said. "There are virtually no side effects, so if you think you have that smoke inhalation patient, it can save their life."

The fire was put out within 30 minutes, Clark said. The cause isn't yet known.

The condo is part of a four-unit building. The fire was contained to one unit, but utilities for the entire building were shut off, displacing the other residents, Clark said. The Red Cross assisted the other families, who were expected to be able to return to their homes today, he said.