Water conservation group to call for action against Nestle

EVART, MICH. - Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation is calling for a statewide public hearing on Nestle Corporations application to take more water from the White Pine Springs Well. The MCWC is holding a press conference on Tuesday to announce why they are making the call to action.

In October Nestle announced a $36-million expansion to its Ice Mountain bottling operations in Stanwood. The addition of two water-bottling lines will not only add about 20 jobs, it will also more than double how much water the plant takes.

Nestle's application asks the DEQ to allow them to take 400 gallons a minute from the White Pine Springs Well 101 in Evart.

