Water testing near dump finds chemicals in expanded area

BELMONT, MICH. (AP) - Testing has found unsafe levels of hazardous chemicals from a decades-old tannery waste dump site in western Michigan in private residential drinking water wells in an expanded area.

Multiple properties near Belmont have tested positive for high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. State toxicologists say exposure to PFAS have been linked through human studies to cancer as well as other health issues.

The Wolverine World Wide dump site is in Kent County's Plainfield Township.

Wolverine used the chemicals at its former tannery in Rockford to waterproof leather for Hush Puppies shoe manufacturing. The company says it's providing water filtration systems to homeowners whose wells have tested over a federal advisory level for chemicals in drinking water.

