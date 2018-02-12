West Michigan bakeries prep for paczki day

Feb. 13 is Fat Tuesday, which in West Michigan calls for a traditional paczki.

Workers at bakeries around the state, including Ryke's in Muskegon, are busy preparing for Fat Tuesday by making paczki. The donut-like treat is filled with a variety of flavors like lemon, apple, banana creme and blueberry.

On Monday, workers were deep frying the shells and inserting the filling.

Early on Tuesday morning, a second shift of workers will box up all the orders that have been placed over the last several days.

"It means a lot of work, a lot of work, it is a great day," said Adam Bell, Ryke's Bakery Executive Chef General Manager. "We will make over 8,000 paczkis today and tonight."

The most popular flavor is Bavarian cream, but traditional paczki eater go for the prune filling.

