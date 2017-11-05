What's on ballots around West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN - Tuesday, Nov. 7 is election day for voters in 75 counties across Michigan.
Here are some of the bigger ballot items in the West Michigan area:
- Grand Rapids: A renewal of The Rapid's operating millage that fund public transportation is up for a vote. According to Ride the Rapid, they are looking to renew their current millage for 12 more years.
- Grand Rapids: There will be a vote on the public library millage. The library said the millage will help pay for the operations including materials, tech, staff, programs and the building.
- Muskegon County: There will be a vote on a millage to increase funding on youth programs.
- Muskegon Township: There will be a vote on millage to raise funds for road repairs.
- Holland: There is a vote for a new mayor. The two candidates are Nancy DeBeor and Jay Peters.
Another big vote is happening in Detroit for the mayoral election. Voters will decide between incumbent Mayor Mike Duggan and current state Sen. Coleman Young II.
In Flint, the incumbent Mayor Karen Weaver faces 17 challengers in a recall election.
