Where to catch the best fall colors for the rest of October

Fall colors in 2013 along M-32 west of Gaylord. (Photo: Ellen Creager/Detroit Free Press)

We're nearly one month into the fall season, which means the window of time you have to catch Michigan's impressive fall colors will close in soon as winter approaches.

The County Road Association of Michigan in September released a list of "don't miss" local roads across the state that offer "peak viewing conditions."

Drivers who visit the locales are invited to share the experiences on the associations Facebook and Twitter pages by using the hashtag #LoveFallRoads.

Northern Lower Peninsula (Through Oct. 14)

Alpena County

Bolton Road to Long Lake Road

Nicholson Hill Road and Scott Road

Antrim County

Deadman Hill overlook off US 131 viewing Jordan River Valley

Jordan River Road off US-131

Pinney Bridge Road off M-66

Cascade Road off Alba Highway (CR 620)

Emmet County

Lake Grove Road from US-31 to Resort Pike Road

Indian Garden Road from Resort Pike Road along Walloon Lake

Lower Shore Drive from M-119 to M-119 in West Travers Township near M-119 Tunnel of Trees

Lamkin Road from M-119 to M-119 in Friendship and Readmond Townships

Leelanau County

North Eagle Highway

Newman Road

Port Oneida Road

Gills Pier Road

Schomberg Road

Mason County

Lakeshore Drive from Oceana Drive to Iris Road

Hawley from Pere Marquette Highway to Walhalla Road

South Masten Road to Washington Road and the Ruby Creek area

North Lakeshore Drive along Hamlin Lake

Custer Road from Hogue Road to US-10

Presque Isle County

Long Lake Highway from M-65 into Alpena County

E-634 Highway from Polaski Road west to Lake May Road

W-638 Highway Ocqueoc Road from Walker Highway to North Allis Highway from Ocqueoc Road west to M-211.

Montmorency County

Pleasant Valley Road

Farrier Road

Carter Road

Meridian Line Road

Mid-Michigan (Through Oct. 17)

Clinton County

Maple Rapid Roads from Harris Road to Tallman Road

Tallman Road from Maple Rapid Road to Stone Road

Stone Road from Tallman Road to Wacousta Road

Wacousta Road from Stone Road to Hyde Road

Peacock Road from M-78 to Cutler Road

Clark Road from Upton Road East

Barry County

Hickory Road from M-43 to east near Gilmore Car Museum



The Dead River in Big Bay, Mich., with fall foliage turning shades of yellow, orange and crimson, signaling the arrival of fall. Picture taken September 2015. (Photo: Justin Marietti, The Mining Journal, AP)

West Michigan (Through Oct. 21)

Kalamazoo County

Q Avenue — 10th Street to 12th Street, Texas Township

U Avenue — 4th Street to 8th Street, Prairie Ronde Township

W Avenue — 8th Street to Schoolcraft Village Limits, Prairie Ronde Township

14th Street — Lyons Avenue to U Avenue, Schoolcraft Township

U Avenue — Portage Road to 23rd Street, Schoolcraft Township

V Avenue — Canadian National Railroad to 28th Street, Brady Township

28th Street — V Avenue to UV Avenue, Brady Township

34th Street — UV Avenue to V Avenue, Brady Township

Kent County

Honey Creek Avenue from Pettis Avenue to Cannonsburg Road

Bailey Drive from Vergennes Street to Lincoln Lake Avenue

Fallasburg Park Drive from Lincoln Lake Avenue to Gavin Lake Avenue

5 Mile Road from Lincoln Lake Avenue to Gavin Lake Avenue

Gavin Lake Road from 5 Mile Road to Belding Road

Wabasis Avenue from Belding Road to 12 Mile Road

Ramsdell Drive from 5 Mile Road to 11 Mile Road

Berrien County

Blue Star Memorial Highway along Lake Michigan from Van Buren to M-63

M-63 south to St. Joseph

Red Arrow Highway from Stevensville to Lakeshore Road in New Buffalo

Red Arrow Highway to Union Pier then back to Warren Woods Road

Red Highway to Madron Lake Road in the city of Buchanan

Southeast Michigan (Through Oct. 21)

Oakland County

Lahser Road south of Square Lake Road to just north of Maple Road

Franklin Road

Orion Road between Rochester and Lake Orion

Washtenaw County

Huron River Drive between Mast Road and US-23

North Territorial Road between US-23 and M-52

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Detroit Free Press