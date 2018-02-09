Where's Michigan? Massive snowstorm looks even crazier from outer space

The Great Lakes — Superior, Michigan, Huron, Erie and Ontario on Feb. 9, 2018. (Photo: NOAA)

This is pretty crazy.

The southern part of Michigan is getting drilled by a snowstorm that's expected to drop 6-9 inches of snow throughout the day.

If you think it looks like a winter wonderland outside right now, get a look at what it looks like from space.

Michigan's Lower Peninsula looks unrecognizable except for parts of the northwest. It's not often you see that part of the state covered more than the Upper Peninsula.

And the Great Lakes are barely around to be seen. They're already more than 50% covered in ice, the highest ice coverage since 2014.

Uh, Michigan? You still there? pic.twitter.com/lLpuRwQ2fS — Detroit Free Press (@freep) February 9, 2018

