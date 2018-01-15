WZZM
Woman faces charges in death of 2nd infant in 5 years

Associated Press , WZZM 7:49 AM. EST January 15, 2018

PETOSKEY, MICH. (AP) - A northern Michigan woman has been charged with murder in the death of her second infant in five years.
    
Lisa Rae Bryan, 32, faces charges of second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and obstruction of justice.

The Emmet County woman is charged in the November 2016 death of her infant daughter, Isabella Powrozek.

A police report says Bryan changed her statement multiple times when questioned about her daughter's death and admitted holding the infant close to her chest while sleeping in a bed with the child.

It's unclear if Bryan has an attorney.

She was convicted of second-degree manslaughter in 2011 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and served 15 months.

Emmet County Sheriff Pete Wallin says that conviction involved the death of another infant Bryan had given birth to.

