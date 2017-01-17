You can buy a 'homesick candle' that smells like Michigan

This Michigan "homesick candle" smells like a combination of summers, cherries and chocolate. You can purchase it on HomesickCandles.com. (Photo: BuzzFeed Product Lab)

Apparently, the smell of Michigan is a combination of summer, cherries and chocolate.

And you can bring that scent into your home thanks to this "Michigan homesick candle" you can buy online.

HomesickCandles.com makes and sells candles that purportedly smell like the states they're based on. For example, a Southern California homesick candle features hints of cactus, orange and the ocean. The Texas homesick candle features a hint of leather, fresh cotton and "just a touch" of sage.

Michigan's candle "takes you back to the Great Lakes State, with scents reminiscent of Indian Summers, cherries and chocolate." It's slated to burn for 60-80 hours and is made from all-natural soy wax. You can buy one for $29.95.

One reviewer of the Michigan homesick candle said it "made me cry."

All of this brings up an important question: What really is the "smell of Michigan"? If you have an idea, drop us a line in the comments.

