MSP: Missing 12-year-old Twin Lake girl found safe

Kayla Koeplin (Photo: Provided)

TWIN LAKE, MICH. - UPDATE as of 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 27, 2018: Kayla Koeplin has been located safe, according to Michigan State Police.

PREVIOUS STORY:

TWIN LAKE, Mich. -- A 12-year-old Twin Lake girl has been missing since Thursday.

Authorities are hoping the community can help them locate Kayla Sean Koeplin. She was last seen at 2857 E. Whitelake Rd. in Twin Lake on Thursday, Jan. 25.

She is described as a Vietnamese/Caucasian girl with long, dark brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot, 95-pounds and last seen wearing a gray, white and black dotted winter coat and black tennis shoes.

If you have any information about where Kayla might be, call 911 or MSP at 616-866-4411.

