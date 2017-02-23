Missing man found dead in Montcalm County woods

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

EDMORE, MICH. - Three weeks after a man was reported missing in Montcalm County, deputies located his body in the woods.

Eric J. Hodge, 27 of Edmore, was reported missing by his roommate on Feb. 2. He was last seen on Jan. 26.

Deputies say they tried to contact Hodge, even though there was no indication he was missing under suspicious circumstances.

His body was found in a wooded area near the west end of Pine Street in Edmore on Feb. 22. The decision to search there was made because that is the general area Hodge was last seen.

Hodge, who lived in Edmore, was originally from out of state where his family still resides.

The investigation continues and an autopsy will be performed. At this time, Hodge’s death does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

