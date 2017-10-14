Missing: One blue four-wheeler

(Photo: Michigan State Police Marshall Post)

MOTTVILLE TWP., MICH. - A four wheeler was stolen from the 10,000 block of Water Street in St. Joseph County.

The Michigan State Police Marshall Post and the White Pigeon Detachment are investigating the theft of the 2011 Kawasaki Prairie 360 four wheeler. It was stolen between 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13 and 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The photo is of a similar four wheeler.

Anyone with information in regard to the above investigation is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500 or Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.

