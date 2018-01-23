MISSING: Police still looking for Kent Co. man who left suicide note in his parked car

Joseph David Carter (Photo: Provided)

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A 35-year-old Kent County man is missing and authorities are hoping for the community's help in locating him.

Joseph David Carter, 35, has been missing since Sunday afternoon. His vehicle was located in the parking lot of Lamoreaux Park in Plainfield Township, according to Kent County Sheriff's Department. Inside his vehicle, Carter left a note with suicidal statements. No other threats to harm anyone else were made.

Authorities have been searching for Carter in the park since Sunday and say more efforts will be made on Tuesday.

Carter is described as a white man, 5'11" tall, 145 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green and brown winter hat, a green hooded jacket, dark pants and boots.

If you've seen Joseph Cater or know of his whereabout, call the sheriff's department at 616-632-6357 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

