Undated photo of Sheila Bonge.

OTTAWA COUNTY, MICH. - The Ottawa County Sheriff's Department has confirmed that Sheila Bonge, 59, was found dead in a wooded area near her home in Ottawa County Thursday evening.

According to Deputies the death is suspicious but the cause of death was not released. The case is still under investigation, deputies say. Family members last saw Bonge on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2017 at her home on 104th Avenue northeast of Nunica.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, or Silent Observer.

