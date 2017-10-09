Battle of the Sexes: WZZM 13 Morning Team goes head-to-head in ping pong

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Every year, WZZM 13 holds an annual ping pong tournament. The competition brings out the best in all of the employees.

This year, morning photojournalist Cheryl Barrigear took home the women's division trophy.

Meteorologist Aaron Ofseyer defeated everyone in the men's division last month.

That's why the Morning News held it's own 'Battle of the Sexes', in honor of the newly released movie, retelling the 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs.

Our Lauren Stanton and Dan Harland may have found backup careers as ping pong championship color commentators.

