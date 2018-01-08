Check out who needs to clean out their workspace at WZZM!

We don't have desks at WZZM13. We have shared workspaces and our own cart where we keep personal items. Even though it's not a desk, some employees still have a hard time staying organized.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - National Clean Off Your Desk Day falls on the second Monday in January every year!

This day provides an opportunity to begin your new year with a clean and organized workspace.

Whether your desk is in a private or shared office, cubicle, home or a make-shift desk on the counter -- having your workspace uncluttered, organized, refreshed and clean will help you work more efficiently and give you a sense of serenity.

Here at WZZM 13, we have shared workspaces so we don't have individual desks. Instead, we have carts where we keep our personal items.

Kamady Rudd used hers as an example of how not to keep your desk. Check out what Health Reporter Val Lego had to say about Kamady's space in the video above.

There are plenty more benefits besides the obvious organizational and work efficiency related to tidying your workspace. Health benefits like less germs, mental clarity and a clean work space can even lead to weight loss.

So, if you're trying to drop a few pounds or just get a little more organized, your workspace is a good place to start!

