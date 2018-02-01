Ginger Zee reveals baby boy's due date to West Michigan viewers

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 27: Ginger Zee attends the Hearst launch of HearstLive, a multimedia news installation, at 57th Street & 8th Avenue on September 27, 2016 in New York City. (Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Hearst)

NEW YORK CITY - ABC Meteorologist Ginger Zee may be in the Big Apple, but she's always thinking about everyone back home in West Michigan.

The Rockford native shared an exclusive message with WZZM 13 viewers regarding her pregnancy on the 13 Morning News on Thursday, Feb. 1.

"Of course my mom knows the details, but now I wanted to tell you guys a little bit about the countdown to baby," she said.

She and her husband Ben Aaron welcomed their first child, Adrian, to the world in December 2015.

Ginger is in the final two weeks of her pregnancy as she expects the arrival of her second child soon.

"We have it scheduled for the 9th of February. That's a little detail I don't always share."

She's not ready to say yet what her new son's name will be.

"We have three names picked out," she said. "We're not sharing all of them with everybody, because everyone weighs in on what they think about them, so I'm going to wait to meet the little guy and then we'll have it!"

So how does she manage to stay on her feet during Good Morning America in those heels, while pregnant? Ginger says don't worry about that.

"I take those things off in two seconds," she said. "My feet are definitely swollen, and I've got some ankle swelling -- all the beautiful parts of the end of pregnancy."

Ginger says she can't wait to talk with viewers more in the coming weeks. Best of luck to Ginger and her family during this final stretch.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

