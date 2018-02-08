Ginger Zee to walk Fashion Week runway night before she delivers 2nd child

What did you do the night before you gave birth? Odds are, it wasn't walking in high heels down a Fashion Week runway in New York City.

That's just another thing that makes Ginger Zee so amazing! The Rockford native told WZZM 13 she will be walking for a good cause - Go Red For Women - the night before she gives birth to her second child.

She and husband Ben Aaron welcomed their first son, Adrian, to the world in December 2015.

Just a week ago, she shared the due date of Feb. 9. But, we still don't know Baby's name.

"We have three names picked out," she said. "We're not sharing all of them with everybody, because everyone weighs in on what they think about them, so I'm going to wait to meet the little guy and then we'll have it!"

So, from all of us here at WZZM 13, good luck, Ginger! We can't wait to meet Adrian's little brother!

