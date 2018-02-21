WZZM
Happy National Margarita Day (Thursday)!

National Margarita Day is Thursday

Mary Bowerman, USA TODAY Network , WZZM 7:29 AM. EST February 21, 2018

Happy National Margarita Day!

Now that Presidents Day is officially out of the way, it's time to celebrate National Margarita Day.

Each year, February 22 marks the special day dedicated to all-things margaritas. Whether you prefer your margarita with salt, frozen or on the rocks, this day is for you.

