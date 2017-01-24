"Killin' it with Katie and Kam" - office yoga edition. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - "Killin' it with Katie and Kam" is a new segment where two of WZZM 13's employees will look at different ways to stay healthy.

This week, producer Katie Sakala and reporter Kamady Rudd found little time to squeeze in a sweat-sesh and opted to bring the workout to work.

Instructors Mali Jane and Ashleigh Yost from AM Yoga came to the WZZM 13 Studio to help the morning crew test their flexibility, at a time that was convenient for them.

"People are working all the time. We want to share the practice with them so we thought if we bring it to them it would be a little less intimidating," says Yost.

AM Yoga travels to offices around Grand Rapids, to make exercise convenient. They also offer classes at their studio in Grand Rapids, on the city's west side.

Learn more about AM Yoga and get information to sign up your business by clicking here.

Have a fitness idea? Contact Producer Katie at ksakala@wzzm13.com or Reporter Kamady at krudd@wzzm13.com. Follow the adventure on Twitter: @K_Sakala and @KamadyRudd.

