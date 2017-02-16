Killin' it with Katie and Kam: Speed skating

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - "It’s a lifetime sport. You can go at any age from 6 to 80," said 19-year member April Shernoby. "You learn along the way, you don’t have to know how to speed skate to start skating."

The Griff's Ice House plays host once a week to a speed skating group. The class is free, they only ask that you're old enough to tie your own skates. Besides that, all ages and abilities are welcome.

"You can do it for fitness reasons or to be competitive it doesn’t really matter," said Shernoby. "Usually people do it for fitness just to get the cardio workout. It’s a great sport for core and back, especially leg strength."

They meet on Monday's at Lakeshore Sports Center in Muskegon from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and on Tuesday's at the Griff's Icehouse in Grand Rapids from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

"We have people who have never been on speed skates before… so you don’t have to be afraid to come out on the ice. We have coaches, we have a lot of great members who are willing to help out. We can step up and help anyone with any ability," Shernoby said.

