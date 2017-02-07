Killin' it with Katie and Kam: Zone training at MVP Athletic Club

Fitness class at MVP sports complex in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - "Killin' it with Katie and Kam" is a new segment where two of WZZM 13's employees will look at different ways to stay healthy.

Producer Katie Sakala and Reporter Kamady Rudd will look into factors beyond how to stay motivated, such as money, routine schedules and more.

This week's segment featured the MVP Athletic Club's Zone Training class.

Zone training is a 60 minute interval-based class designed for participants to let participants maintain control of their workout from zone to zone. Each class requires a Polar H6 or H7 heart rate monitor. Participants heart rates are shown on a big screen throughout the workout. The class includes cardio, strength and resistance training. The instructor will guide participants through each heart rate zone. The class is free for Athletic Club members.

MVP has four Grand Rapids locations. The one Katie and Kamady visited is at 115 Crahen Avenue NE. You can find the location nearest you by clicking here.

MVP Athletic club offers annual and month-to-month membership options. Interested in trying out MVP? Visit this link to fill out a form for a free three-day experience pass.

All MVP locations will be holding a special event on Valentine's Day. Additional zone training classes will be offered. For every participant, $1 will be donated to the Pediatric Congenital Heart Association of Michigan.

Have a fitness idea? Contact Producer Katie at ksakala@wzzm13.com or Reporter Kamady at krudd@wzzm13.com. Follow the adventure on Twitter: @K_Sakala and @KamadyRudd.

