Killin' It with Katie & Kam: Sky Zone fitness

Killin' It with Katie and Kam: Sky Zone

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Killin' It with Katie and Kam found a class that helps adults jump back into their childhood!

Sky Zone offers a fitness class twice a week and Fitness Director, Bob Dekker says this it's for everybody. "First of all, I think it's important to know that it's doable," said Dekker. "There's a lot of people who have a lot of apprehension."

This has advantages past the fitness aspect.

Dekker also says it's a good way for people to loosen up and have a little fun. "We stop doing some of these things which takes on a negative affect," said Dekker. "This helps build balance and in equal part some confidence in movement."

All Sky Zone's fitness classes ask is for peoples' willingness to try.

For more information on Sky Zone's fitness classes and other activities offered click here.

