NFL Draft: Aaron and Dave go head-to-head in drills

Aaron and Dave go head to head in drills you (might) see at the NFL Combine.

The NFL season is still months away, but fans can get a little piece of football during the 2017 NFL Draft. The Draft begins at 8 p.m. Thursday April 27.

As always, there are a lot of storylines to follow. Detroit has the 21st pick, as of now, with Cleveland having the first pick, followed by San Francisco and Chicago.

The WZZM 13 Morning News got in the spirit of the NFL Draft when Aaron and Dave went head-to-head in a news/NFL Combine.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV