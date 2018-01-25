Spring Break: Plan now or pay more later

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Thursday is National Florida Day. When we think Florida this time of year, we've usually got one thing on our minds...spring break.

Lots of folks probably already have their plans in place since spring break isn't that far away. But if you don't, we've got some tips to help you get rolling because the longer you wait, the more expensive that trip will likely be.

According to AAA, 43% of Michiganders plan to take a spring break vacation for three days or more. Historically a sunny, sandy beach tops the list of the most desirable destinations.

US News and World Report put together a list of the cheapest spring break destinations, to get you the sun and fun without breaking the bank:

1. Myrtle Beach

2. Daytona

3. Cancun

4. Puerto Rico

5. South Padre Island

Now let's talk about flights. The old rule of prices dropping on a Tuesday doesn't necessarily apply anymore, that's why an app like Hopper can be so helpful.

Here is how it works:

1. After downloading the free app, click on the color coded calendar to search for a flight.

2. Hopper will then find the cheapest flights.

Our deal guy Matt Granite says Hopper's best feature is its ability to suggest whether you book a flight right then or wait for a price drop. You can read his review by clicking here.

If Hopper wants you to wait, you tap the binoculars and Hopper will notify you about the next available deal.

If Hopper suggests that you buy, you just choose the flight you want and the app will book it for you.

