'The Bachelor' recap: an unexpected visitor shakes up paradise

Bachelor Season 22 Arie Luyendyk Jr. confronts an ex-boyfriend.

This is the episode we've been waiting all season for. All of those dramatic teasers from ABC week after week, led to this moment.

So lets not waste any time getting there.

The Visitor:

Becca and Arie just had a romantic stay in the fantasy suite in Peru. Well.. it was more like a tent on a platform in the middle of the desert, but Becca liked the remoteness, probably so no one else would have to be bored from Arie's lack of expression and personality.

"Could this all blow up in my face," Arie asks.

"For ratings purposes, I sure hope so," Chris Harrison thinks. #TheBachelor — Bachelor Burn Book (@bachelorburnbk) February 27, 2018

But they each said "I love you," so there's that.

As Becca wanders through the garden of the hotel, remembering all the fun she had in the sand, we're introduced to her ex-boyfriend Ross. He tells producers he flew down, and drove five hours just to win her back.

Ross first stops at Arie's room. Arie assumes he is hotel management because of his suit. But surprise! It's a man trying to steal his woman!

The two discuss Ross' intentions. Ross wants to ask for Becca's hand in marriage. Arie asks if he will accept their relationship and leave them alone, should Becca turn him down and stay with Arie. Ross is not having it, saying Becca belongs with him.

Although his face never shows it, Arie says he is very upset and also nervous. Ross has been in Becca's life for seven years, and someone in your life that long could have a heavy influence on your decisions.

You vs. the guy she told you not to worry about #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/vsCSBR7ivd — Joanna (@JoannaNaclerio) February 27, 2018

But when Ross knocks on Becca's door, he is not greeted with cheers. Becca refuses to let him in, and won't even accept the flowers he brought her. Ross tries to convince Becca they were meant to be. Becca yells he cannot live his life like the romantic movie The Notebook, but Ross begs to differ. She calls their past toxic, and believes they have both changed. When Ross realizes she is not leaving with him, he departs.

#TheBachelor Does Ross get to join Bachelor in Paradise now??? pic.twitter.com/Rw8auyebfP — Betsy Vial (@betsyvial) February 27, 2018

The Other Dates:

Aside from all that excitement, Lauren and Kendall also accepted their fantasy suite cards, spending a night of bliss with the Bachelor. Lauren tells Arie she loves him, but Kendall only says she's falling in love. If you are keeping score, Becca also got an "I love you."

YOU get love, you get love, EVERYONE GETS LOVE #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/9n88HPibqI — Kristina Schulman (@kristinaschulma) February 27, 2018

When it comes time for the rose ceremony, Arie pulls Kendall aside and sends her home.

I just want it on the record that @KendallPatrice cried harder when I left. 😏 #thebachelor — Jacqueline Trumbull (@trumbullina) February 27, 2018

Lauren and Becca will meet Arie's family, and only one will get a proposal Monday night in the season finale on WZZM 13.

