WZZM
Close
Closings Alert 2 closing alerts
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

'The Bachelor' recap: an unexpected visitor shakes up paradise

Bachelor Recap: An unexpected visitor

Katie Sakala, WZZM 7:30 AM. EST February 27, 2018

This is the episode we've been waiting all season for. All of those dramatic teasers from ABC week after week, led to this moment.

So lets not waste any time getting there.

The Visitor:

Becca and Arie just had a romantic stay in the fantasy suite in Peru. Well.. it was more like a tent on a platform in the middle of the desert, but Becca liked the remoteness, probably so no one else would have to be bored from Arie's lack of expression and personality.

But they each said "I love you," so there's that.

As Becca wanders through the garden of the hotel, remembering all the fun she had in the sand, we're introduced to her ex-boyfriend Ross. He tells producers he flew down, and drove five hours just to win her back.

Ross first stops at Arie's room. Arie assumes he is hotel management because of his suit. But surprise! It's a man trying to steal his woman!

The two discuss Ross' intentions. Ross wants to ask for Becca's hand in marriage. Arie asks if he will accept their relationship and leave them alone, should Becca turn him down and stay with Arie. Ross is not having it, saying Becca belongs with him.

Although his face never shows it, Arie says he is very upset and also nervous. Ross has been in Becca's life for seven years, and someone in your life that long could have a heavy influence on your decisions.

But when Ross knocks on Becca's door, he is not greeted with cheers. Becca refuses to let him in, and won't even accept the flowers he brought her. Ross tries to convince Becca they were meant to be. Becca yells he cannot live his life like the romantic movie The Notebook, but Ross begs to differ. She calls their past toxic, and believes they have both changed. When Ross realizes she is not leaving with him, he departs.

The Other Dates:

Aside from all that excitement, Lauren and Kendall also accepted their fantasy suite cards, spending a night of bliss with the Bachelor. Lauren tells Arie she loves him, but Kendall only says she's falling in love. If you are keeping score, Becca also got an "I love you."

When it comes time for the rose ceremony, Arie pulls Kendall aside and sends her home.

Lauren and Becca will meet Arie's family, and only one will get a proposal Monday night in the season finale on WZZM 13.

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Katie Sakala is the WZZM 13 Morning News producer. You can email her at ksakala@wzzm13.com or find her on Twitter at K_Sakala.

© 2018 WZZM-TV

WZZM

'The Bachelor' recap: Frog gigging leads to goodbyes for Tia on Hometown Week

WZZM

'The Bachelor' recap: Three women exit before the hometown dates

WZZM

'The Bachelor' recap: Kendall takes on Krystal, three women leave

WZZM

'Bachelor' recap: a very disrespectful game of bowling

WZZM

'The Bachelor': Three dates, two eliminations and only one Krystal

WZZM

The Bachelor Recap: Fears lead to broken hearts in week 3

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories