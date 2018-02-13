'The Bachelor' recap: Three women exit before the hometown dates

Arie Luyendyk Jr. gets closer to handing out the final rose. (Photo: PAUL HEBERT/ABC)

With only seven girls left, instead of sitting here, giving out superlatives and making quippy remarks, let's just get down to The Bachelor business. No, better yet, let's sit down and assess this episode for the right reasons. On this pre-hometown date episode, Arie Luyendyk practically cuts his girls in half, saying goodbye to three as the final four plan their hometown visits. One says goodbye, one leaves with grace, and the last is devastated. We won't ruin it, so keep reading. Each section is a fun Italian movie, because we're in Tuscany this week, y'all!

Le Dolce Becca

Becca gets the first one-on-one of the night, where the happy couple goes to the market and buys salami. Becca comments how easy Arie is to travel with, which would be a compliment if they actually, you know, traveled together. Regardless, the spark still seems to be there, and that’s what matters. When Becca reveals that Arie will be the first guy she’s officially taken home, he’s just one salt-and-peppered smitten kitten. He offers her the rose, and Becca’s taking her man to Minnesota.

Eat, Pray, Panic

Meanwhile, somewhere under the Tuscan sun, Jacqueline is spiraling because after a few weeks, she’s not sure that she’s ready to take him home. Yes, she knew what she was getting into, but you can't look at the girl and think, “Well, you’re being fickle a month and a half in, so get out Jackie?” You can’t because real life is longer than two hours. They kiss a bit, but Jacqueline is incredibly realistic and says it has to be over. And you know what? It’s pretty sad because they look incredible together, but you gotta respect a girl’s wishes.

I'm always 500% behind the guy/girl who's like, "Hey, this process happened over six weeks. Maybe I shouldn't take this person home?" #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/CuFPmRc70M — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) February 13, 2018

Tea with Mussol-arie

After last week’s wildly awkward date, Arie is super excited to have Lauren B on another one-on-one. You have to think, “This is gonna go better, right?” Well, let’s just put it this way — the most exciting part of the date was when a kid kicked a soccer ball at Arie and Lauren. Going into the end of the date, Arie is worried because there hasn’t been a big breakthrough, but this is when they pulled it together last time. And is it safe to say that Lauren B had a giant breakthrough? Maybe not, but she does open up again to admit that she’s not always good at connecting her feelings with her words. She admits she’s falling in love with him, and in response, he legitimately just walks off to take a breather only to return and offer her the rose. If you’re feeling emotional whiplash, you’re not alone.

Under the Tuscan Seinne

On Seinne and Arie’s one-on-one, they head on a walk and eventually meet with an Italian family to have a beautiful dinner set against stucco walls that look just like they're in an Olive Garden. They chant for them to kiss, so they do because that is love. They take the date to the second dinner portion to talk about what comes next and Seinne, who actually speaks, is doing her best to make it to next week and Arie is just kind of shutting it down. When he tells Seinne that he won’t be giving her the rose, she’s the epitome of decorum and grace.

Call Me By Your Group Date

The final date card comes in and it belongs to Tia, Kendall, and Bekah. Of course, at this stage in the game, who wants what is essentially a three-on-one? With Seinne’s departure and Jacqueline’s impromptu goodbye, that leaves two remaining roses for three girls. Kendall, being a surprising ninth inning voice of reason talks about what’s to come on the remaining dates.But when Tia comes up next, she tells Arie how much she cares about him right before telling him that she doesn’t think that Bekah M is ready for a relationship like he’s looking for.

Lol at Bekah talking about how well her family knows her when they had her declared missing because she went on #TheBachelor — Alison McQuade (@akmcquade) February 13, 2018

And y’all. You can read between the lines… I’ve loved Tia since day one. But the truth of the matter is, that’s a low-key Krystal move, and it sends Bekah into a tailspin, only further proving Tia’s point. Like, she immediately runs into Arie’s arms crying, guys. She manages to pull herself together and talk about how close she and her parents are, but is it enough? When Arie hands out the first rose, things don’t look great for the accused or the accuser. He gives his first rose to Kendall, leaving Tia and Bekah on the equivalent of a two-on-one. In the final moments though, Arie chooses Tia over Bekah, and while she keeps all composure in the moment, when Bekah gets into the limo, she breaks down. Love, man, it's a journey.

