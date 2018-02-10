Weekend Adventure: Create your own chocolate at Chocolates by Grimaldi

Creative chocolate classes at Chocolates by Grimaldi are a fun and unique experience for Valentine's Day. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - Coming up with a thoughtful Valentine's Day gift that your significant other will enjoy can be a big challenge. Fortunately, a chocolate shop in Grand Haven makes your gift shopping easy.

Chocolates by Grimaldi offers gourmet chocolate gifts, such as chocolate caramels, chocolate-covered potato chips and strawberries. But, if you'd like to make your gift more personal, there's an option for you, too.

Creative chocolate classes will allow you to customize your chocolate. From the flavor to design, you get to make the decisions.

Students of the class can choose design templates, or make their own design using tempered colored chocolate.

Following the artistic portion comes the taste! Flavors and ingredients are provided for the class.

The class costs $35 per person. Find more information about signing up for a class at the Chocolates by Grimadi events page. Visitors can also experience a tour of the factory. Tours must be scheduled in advance.

