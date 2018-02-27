WZZM
WZZM 13 celebrates 'National Retro Day'

Celebrate National Retro Day with WZZM 13

Katie Sakala, WZZM 7:50 AM. EST February 27, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Tuesday, Feb. 27, is National Retro Day. The WZZM 13 Morning News crew asked the question "remember when?" and reminisced about their favorite toys and trends of years past.

Take your own trip down memory lane by flipping through that old photo album, digging out that totally awesome scrunchie or bombdiggity mini-skirt, and pop the top on a classic Diet Coke.

You can share your favorite tubular toy or radical gadget from yester-year on social media, using the hashtag #BeOn13.

