Mother and baby found after boat drifted on Grand River

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A Battle Creek family has been reunited after running out of gas while boating on the Grand River and getting separated.

On Sunday, Oct. 1st, just after midnight, Ottawa County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a 911 call about a missing boater between 68th Avenue in Allendale Township and 28th Avenue in Georgetown Township.

Anthony Hough, 43, his wife, 34-year-old Matthia Alves-Veronja and their 7-month-old baby ran out of gas around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Hough pulled to shore and anchored the boat to get gas. When he returned he couldn't find his family or the boat.

Hough walked along the Grand River for several miles before he stopped at a residence to call 911. Helicopter boats and Aeromed were all deployed in the search for the mother and child.

After searching, the boat was found to have drifted to an island near 68th Avenue.

Mother and baby were safe and the three were reunited early Sunday morning.The family refused medical treatment.

