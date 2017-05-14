WZZM
Mother's Day Brunch raises funds for Camp Will Win

Meredith TerHaar, WZZM 3:01 PM. EDT May 14, 2017

CROTON, MICH. - Organizers were thrilled with the turnout at a special Mother's Day Breakfast at the Croton American Legion Post 381 Sunday.

The event was a fundraiser for camp Will Win in northern Michigan.  It's a place where veterans and their families can regroup and relax together when they return from a deployment.

Carol DeBoer designed the menu which included an egg dish, french toast and many baked goods.  

She estimates they will raise about $500 at the breakfast.

