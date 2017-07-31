Motorcyclist killed in Allendale crash

Fire, Police, and EMS respond to a deadly crash on 48th Avenue in Allendale/July 31, 2017

ALLENDALE, MICH. - One person is dead after a crash in Allendale Monday night July 31, 2017. It happened on 48th Avenue just north of Lake Michigan Drive around 9:30.

Ottawa County deputies say a motorcyclist was heading south when a northbound vehicle attempted to make a left turn in front of the bike.

The crash remains under investigation. Police are not releasing the name of the motorcyclist until after family members have been notified.

48th Avenue is closed to traffic north of Lake Michigan Drive.

