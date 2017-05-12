MSP release initial investigation after Norton Shores officer death

Norton Shores Police officer Jon Ginka was killed in a crash Wednesday, May 10. (Photo: Norton Shores Police)

NORTON SHORES, MICH. - According to Michigan State Police, speed does not play a role in the death of Norton Shores Police Officer Jonathan Ginka.

MSP found in their preliminary investigation that Ginka was wearing a seat belt and speed was not a factor in the crash.

According to information released on Friday, Officer Ginka was not responding to call at the time of the crash. Police say he was traveling 46-miles per hour when the crash occurred and his patrol car traveled off the road for 145-feet.

Police want to remind the public that a lot of the images shown from the scene were were taken after Officer Ginka was extricated from his car. The Norton Shores Fire Department removed the roof and the door from the patrol car to get him out.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The autopsy information is expected to be available in by the end of May.

