Multiple crews respond to apartment fire in Comstock Park

Fire broke out at York Creek Apartments in Comstock Park on Saturday, Jan. 27 (Photo: Rhonda Spencer, WZZM 13)

COMSTOCK PARK, MICH. - Multiple crews from different area agencies were called to a fire at a Comstock Park apartment complex Saturday morning.

According to Kent County dispatchers, the fire broke out a little after 7 a.m. at the York Creek Apartments.

It started as a deck fire on the third level. Some residents may be displaced following this fire, but it is not yet known how many.

Walker, Alpine Township and Plainfield Township fire departments have been called to the scene.

Fire is out but crews remain on the scene of a fire at York Creek apartments @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/sZ0d3RuniB — Julie Flynn (@julieflynn12) January 27, 2018

