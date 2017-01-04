Museum brings classic cars to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - A celebration of America's automotive history is making its way to Michigan with a stop in Grand Rapids.

America's Car Museum is bringing classic cars on a 12 day road rally from Boston to Detroit for the North American International Auto Show.

The showcase, which is called "the drive home" stopped in Grand Rapids Wednesday for the "cars and coffee" classic car show.

Visitors got to check out three vintage vehicles from the collection including a '57 Chevy Nomad, '61 Chrysler 300-G and a '66 Ford Mustang.

"It's all about raising awareness for american cars, preserving and restoring the cars that have been such a part of our culture and heritage," said Rock Jenkins of America's Automotive Trust.

The tour is headed for Traverse City and Lansing before ending in Detroit on Friday.

