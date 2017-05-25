12 new retailers open shop downtown Muskegon

Sweet treats sold by one of the new chalet retailers downtown Muskegon. (Photo: Jon Mills, WZZM 13)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Twelve new retailers hold their "soft-openings" on Thursday, with hopes of attracting more shoppers to downtown Muskegon.

The shopkeepers occupy the twelve mini-retail chalets now in place along West Western Avenue. The new retail space is meant to attract shoppers to the downtown area and eventually lead to some of the smaller retailers to open larger shops in the city.

Shoppers will find one-of-a-kind apparel, jewelry and gifts -- one shop sells sweet treats like doughnuts, fudge, and cupcakes.

Shopkeepers say they hope to add their own unique touch to downtown Muskegon.

"This area is such a jewel that, I am hoping, there is even people in Muskegon that hardly come down," said Linda Kufta, the owner of Tatterweave Designs. "So it's time to come down and hit the farmers' market check out all the new businesses down here, because we are where it is at.

The tiny retail chalets are all less than 150-square foot each.

They will all be open until 6 p.m. Thursday evening.

