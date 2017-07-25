2 arrested for Fruitport car thefts

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WZZM Live Radar
-
WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy
-
Grand Rapids beating victim
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park
-
Woman receives 7th OWI conviction
-
Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup
-
WUSA Breaking News
More Stories
-
Trump bans transgender troops from serving in U.S.…Jul 26, 2017, 9:20 a.m.
-
Millions in Michigan exposed to potentially unsafe…Jul 26, 2017, 4:09 a.m.
-
Snag that Up North cottage you always wanted in…Jul 26, 2017, 7:31 a.m.