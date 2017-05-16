2 men shot at Muskegon Heights gas station expected to recover

Police respond Tuesday, May 16, to a Muskegon Heights gas station where two men were shot. (Photo: Jess Parker)

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MICH. - Two people shot at a gas station are expected to be OK.

Police responded around 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, to the Marathon gas station near West Hackley Avenue and Seaway Drive on a report of a shooting.

Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas Jr. confirms two men aged in their early to mid 30s were shot. One of whom was an employee of the station, he said.

It's possible one of the men shot is the suspect; there is no more apparent threat to the public.

They were taken to Muskegon-area hospitals, where they're expected to recover from their injuries.

It's not yet known what led up to the shooting.

